Billie Eilish leaves fans flabbergasted with rare truth about family

Jaw-dropping truth about Billie Eilish’s family life revealed

Billie Eilish fans just discovered a big secret about her family and they cannot believe their eyes.

The 23-year-old songstress shares her stardom with her brother, Finneas, was a well-known fact, but both the siblings get their talents from their parents, Maggie Baird, and Patrick O’Connell.

A recent viral post on social media shared a screenshot of Maggie appearing in the beloved sit-com, Friends, in 1999.

The mom of two appeared in the episode called, The One Where Joey Loses His Audience, and plays the role of Casting Director 2, while Matt LeBlanc gives an audition in front of her.

The scene showed Matt’s character Joey Tribbiani losing the role that he needed to land to pay for his hernia treatment.

Billie’s fans rushed to Instagram when they realised they had already seen her mother on screen, with one writing, "HOW DID I NEVER NOTICE WHAT."

"I literally just watched this episode and now feeling annoyed that I didn’t notice this," wrote another.

"OMG NOOOOO FREAKING WAY?!!!!!!!! WHAT? I AM GOBSMACKED!," chimed in a third.

While another noted, “Both of her parents are actors."

The dad of two has appeared in movies including Iron Man (2008), The West Wing (1999), Life Inside Out (2013), and Baskets (2016).

A second wrote, "Billie’s dad was in the first Iron Man movie as one of the reporters."

"Her parents both had small roles. They weren't some hugely famous actors. They're just a talented family," wrote another.