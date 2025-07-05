Zayn Malik excites fans with debut rap song teaser: 'Fuchsia Sea'

Zayn Malik has fans absolutely buzzing with a teaser for his new song, titled Fuchsia Sea.

The soon to be released track is not just another single from the former One Direction member, it’s his debut foray into rap.

Taking to his official Instagram account in the early hours of Saturday, July 5, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared a retro-themed snippet of the upcoming record.

The clip flashed the text "FUCHSIA SEA" and "COMING SOON" over a visually striking music video.

In the clip, Zayn, 32, is seen from behind, sporting an oversized, colourful abstract art jacket, exuding an edgy vibe.

Throughout the video, scenes are filtered with negative effects, featuring the Alienated singer descending a staircase, interspersed with shots of a sleek black car and moments of him sitting in a dimly lit studio.

In addition, the Pillowtalk chart topper shared the lyrics of his new rap song on his Instagram Stories, sending his fans into a frenzy.

The comments section was flooded with excitement, with some dubbing him "the new Slim Shady from Bradford," a nod to Eminem, famously known as the "Rap God."

While some couldn't help but joke, asking, "ZAYN, ARE YOU THE NEW EMINEM? [shocked emoji]," others showed their support, "Yeah, go off Lil Z, the new rapper [fire emoji]," encouraging him on his first attempt in the genre.