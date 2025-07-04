Bobby Brazier brings ex Tillie back into spotlight after Awards night

Bobby previously won a National Television Award for Rising Star for his performance in the role

Bobby Brazier has sparked rumours of a possible reunion with his ex-girlfriend after the two were seen leaving an awards event together.

The 22-year-old actor, who won a National Film Award for his performance in the Paramount+crime series Curfew, was spotted exiting Porchester Hall alongside Tillie Amartey.

Tillie, also, 22, is best known for her role as Stacey Nevelli in the popular school drama Waterloo Road.

The former couple appeared in good spirits as they smiled and walked together toward a waiting car, fueling speculation that they may have rekindled their relationship.

Bobby and Tillie are believed to have dated on and off for about a year. During his time on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023, Bobby was reportedly still smitten with Tillie.

A source at the time told The Mirror: 'Bobby was really keen on her, but she decided to call time on the relationship, feeling they were not compatible.'

There was no big row and, as they have always been on/off, Bobby has not given up.

Bobby is messaging Tillie constantly in between rehearsals and has also asked her to the Strictly studio.'

The sighting comes just weeks after it was revealed that Bobby will be departing from EastEnders after four years on the BBC soap.

He first joined the cast in 2022, portraying Freddie Slater,a returning character on the show.

Bobby previously won a National Television Award for Rising Star for his performance in the role.