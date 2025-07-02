Louis Tomlinson goes Instagram-official with new love: 'Hopeless Romantic'

Louis Tomlinson and his new girlfriend Zara McDermott went Instagram official with a cosy couple photo.

On Tuesday, July 1, the Perfect singer posted a photo dump on his official social media account, offering highlights from his time at the Glastonbury over the weekend along with a bunch of friends.

"Glasto 25" he captioned the montage of pictures, among which one group photo featured the lovebirds cosied up next to each other.

In the following slide a slightly blurry snapshot taken from behind captured the Night Changes vocalist wearing a red baseball cap and a T-shirt with "Hopeless Romantic" written on the back.

Though the two have been dating since March and went on several trips together, it wasn’t until earlier this week that the One Direction singer posted a picture with his girlfriend on his Instagram grid for the first time.

Zara and Louis got together following her split from long-term partner Sam Thompson. Meanwhile, Louis has a well-documented dating history.

He last sparked romance rumors with model Sofie Nyvang in Los Angeles on February 17, 2023.

His most notable relationship was with Eleanor Calder. The two were first spotted together in late 2011. It was reported in March 2015 that they had split only to be reconciled in 2017 and remained together until January 2023.

Additionally, Louis shares a son named Freddie with his former love interest, Briana Jungwirth.