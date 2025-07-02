Why is Ben Affleck house hunting near ex Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck was recently spotted looking tired as he sat in his car, talking on the phone after a long day at his production company, Artists Equity, in Los Angeles.

Just the day before, the Batman star spent his Sunday checking out bachelor pads in Brentwood, a quiet area close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home. The outing sparked even more talk about what might be going on in his personal life lately.

Ben and Jennifer Garner have stayed on good terms as they raise their three kids together. Even after ending their ten-year marriage in 2018, they’ve kept things smooth for Violet, Fin, and Samuel, who are now 19, 16, and 13.

The actor bought a new home in Brentwood about a year ago. It has five bedrooms and cost around 20 million. He moved in after things ended with Jennifer Lopez.

Their huge house in Beverly Hills is still up for sale. The two were married for two years before going their separate ways earlier this year.

Ben and Jennifer bought Crestview Manor last year for over 60 million. The property covers five acres and comes with twelve bedrooms and twenty-four bathrooms.

Even with all the fancy features like a pool, gym, sports courts, and a bar, the place still hasn’t sold.