Brad Pitt’s film faces trouble after real track tragedy

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie features a powerful scene where his character, Sonny Hayes, crashes hard on the track.

Many thought it was just Hollywood drama, but that moment was actually based on a real-life accident that nearly took the life of British driver Martin Donnelly.

The scene was inspired by a terrifying crash that happened during the 1990 Spanish Grand Prix.

Back then, Donnelly was racing at high speed when something in his car broke. He lost control and slammed into the barriers at over 160 miles per hour. The car broke apart, throwing him onto the track in front of shocked spectators.

Donnelly was crushed in the crash. He broke his leg and hurt his head and lungs. Doctors thought he might not live, and walking again seemed impossible. He never raced again, but his fight to survive turned him into a symbol of courage.

Brad's movie took that same spirit. The crash that stops Sonny Hayes was based on a real one and honors the driver who made it out alive.

Doctors put Donnelly in a coma and saved his life. His leg was too damaged to return to F1. A doctor told him he’d never race again, but Donnelly believed real drivers never give up.

However, Brad Pitt earlier thanked Donnelly at the New York premiere, telling him: “Thank you for putting your energy and guidance into the movie.”