Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding celebrations come to end

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding celebrations end

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have officially wrapped up their wedding celebrations after a glamorous few days in Venice, Italy. The Amazon founder, 61, and Emmy-winning journalist, 55, tied the knot on Friday, June 27, during an elegant ceremony held on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Following the wedding, the newlyweds stayed in the romantic city for more celebrations, eventually saying goodbye to Venice on Sunday, June 29. The couple looked joyful as they waved to onlookers, first while leaving their hotel via water taxi and later as they made their final exit from the city.

Sánchez was dressed in a chic white minidress, pairing it with sleek black accessories including a wide-brimmed hat, kitten heels, and sunglasses.

She completed the look with a statement snakeskin Hermès Birkin bag. Bezos kept it simple and relaxed with gray pants, a navy T-shirt, and sunglasses for their sunlit departure.

Their farewell came shortly after a star-studded send-off party the night before, which featured a playful pajama theme.

A source told PEOPLE, “It was great. It went until 4 in the morning [and] started at 7:00 p.m. It was a pajama-themed party with everyone wearing silk and robes and slippers. It was epic. A full-fledged dance party with everyone standing on the banquettes and all of the sofas and couches.”

The celebration included performances from Usher and DJ Cassidy, with guests like Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner, and Cory Gamble dancing “from start to finish,” according to the insider.

The wedding itself took place in front of about 200 close friends and family members.

Shortly after saying “I do,” Sánchez confirmed the marriage by updating her Instagram handle and bio to “Lauren Sánchez Bezos” and sharing the couple’s first wedding photo.