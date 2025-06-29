David Beckham back on his feet to mark special occasion after surgery

David Beckham appeared to be in high spirits as he enjoyed a special family occasion following recent wrist surgery that had left him in "unbearable pain."

The former football icon made a cheerful appearance on social media, thanks to his wife Victoria Beckham.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 28, to share sweet moments from David’s mother Sandra Beckham’s 76th birthday celebration.

Despite wearing a sling, the father of four was looking fresh, smiling alongside family members during the intimate gathering.

One photo showed him posing proudly with his mother in front of a rainbow-themed birthday cake.

Victoria also shared snapshots of their son Romeo with his grandmother, as well as a heartwarming picture of David, 50, with his sister Joanne Louise Beckham and their mom.

The family photos come after the Spice Girls singer's husband displayed his bandaged hand on Instagram as he recovered at home following surgery.

Two days ago the renowned fashion designer shocked fans when she uploaded an Instagram snap of the Inter Miami CF co-owner in a hospital bed.

A source told MailOnline that the operation was intended to treat the lingering effects of the wrist injury the retired athlete turned entrepreneur sustained during an England match 22 years ago.

Now, David appeared to be on the mend as he made a stylish and upbeat return to social media.