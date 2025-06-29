Kate Hudson remembers role with 'divorce' twist

Kate Hudson opens up about emancipation from parents ahead of 'Party of Five'

Kate Hudson is making a bold admission about being advised to emancipate herself from her parents ahead of landing a role.

During her regal appearance at the inaugural Newport Beach TV Fest, Kate revealed that she was advised to divorce her parents, Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, to work as an adult.

Speaking to the live Awards Chatter podcast panel, she said, "I was offered a role that required me to emancipate myself from my parents. My mom was like, ‘No – never happening.’ But then I got Party of Five and it was so great.”

She was lucky to land the teen drama series Party of Five, which proved to be a transformative phase in her career.

Although she discarded the idea of emancipation, she had a strained relationship with her dad throughout her life.

Previously, Kate also admitted that she turned down many roles because she wanted to build her career herself without help from her parents.

On the professional front, Kate was last seen gearing up for her latest series Running Point, which premiered on February 27, 2025.