Emma Stone reveals what really happened in viral Cannes red carpet moment

Emma Stone breaks silence on viral Cannes red carpet moment

Emma Stone broke down viral Cannes Film Festival moment with Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler, revealing what really must have happened.

Stone, Pascal and Butler star in Ari Aster’s new horror film, Eddington, which is based on peak Covid-19 times in 2020.

During an appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the film, the Amazing Spider-Man actress shared details to the guest host Diego Luna about the bee attack as Pascal and Butler attempted to rescue her from it.

The host suggested that Butler may have brought the bee himself, given that in the video clip of the incident he seems to be blowing the bee in Stone’s direction.

"No! He's a sweetheart and a half," Stone said on Butler's behalf. "There's no way he wanted that bee in my face. He was trying to blow it behind me."

The Cruella actress went on give her own theory, saying, "I almost guarantee you, if anyone brought the bee, it was Pedro. He probably brought the bee, he probably unleashed that bee."

In the video from Cannes, Pascal is seen trying to shoo the bee away when Stone notices the insect and seem to be saying to him, "Is that a bee?"

Stone then points it to Butler who unfortunately blows the bee near Stone's face. The Oscar winner then dramatically dips down with a look of horror on her face, meanwhile Pascal, who is amused by all of this sticks his hand out in front of her face protecting her.

The contemporary Western flick, Eddington, will be released on July 18.