Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber share snaps from family lakeside trip

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is giving fans a personal glimpse into his family life with new photos from a recent lakeside vacation. The 31-year-old singer shared a series of images on Instagram on Friday, June 27, capturing moments with his wife Hailey Bieber and their 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

In one photo, Hailey, 28, is seen walking ahead of a golf cart dressed in a cozy windbreaker and flared leggings. Another snap shows her holding a pair of pickleball paddles, soaking up the relaxed vibe of their getaway.

Justin also posted heartwarming pictures of baby Jack, who was dressed in a tiny Toronto Maple Leafs jersey—an adorable nod to his dad’s favorite team.

The photos didn’t reveal Jack’s face, as he was pictured with his back to the camera. Justin simply captioned the posts with a string of standing man emojis.



On the same day, Hailey shared her own sweet moment with Jack via Instagram Stories. Her photo showed their son sitting in a grassy soccer field next to a ball, wearing the same Maple Leafs outfit.

She added a fairy emoji as the caption.

These posts followed a very active day on Justin’s Instagram.

On Thursday, June 26, he changed his username to @lilbieber and uploaded twelve posts in a single day. Among them were two snapshots featuring Jack sitting in a cardboard box filled with a few ball pit balls—marking Justin’s tenth in-feed post that day.

That set of photos also received the same caption.

The couple welcomed Jack in August 2024, and since then, have occasionally shared subtle yet touching moments from their journey into parenthood.

These latest posts gave followers a candid and heartwarming look into their time away, enjoying the outdoors and each other’s company as a family of three.