Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor are engaged now?

Sofia Vergara’s ex husband Joe Manganiello is back in the spotlight with Caitlin O’Connor.

Caitlin was seen wearing a diamond ring during their romantic trip to Sicily and now everyone’s talking engagement.

The two were caught having dinner in the open air as Caitlin gazed at Joe with the ring front and center.

They were also seen holding hands while strolling through the cobbled streets of Taormina, the same town featured in The White Lotus.

Joe, and Caitlin first got together in September 2023, just weeks after news broke that his marriage with Sofia was over.

The rumoured couple were joined on their trip by his chihuahua Bubbles, who he adopted in 2019 after she was found abandoned and battling cancer.

The Magic Mike star put his tattoos and bulging arms on full display in a fitted short sleeve shirt with a bold Italian floral print.

Joe tied his hair back and let the grey in his beard show, giving him that sharp, seasoned edge that turned heads.

Whereas, Caitlin wore a bright, low-cut summer dress with cap sleeves and finished the look with a ruby necklace that caught the light and pulled all the attention.