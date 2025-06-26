Blackpink excites fans with official trailer for Deadline World Tour

Blackpink fueled comeback hype with an official trailer for Deadline World Tour.

On Wednesday, June 25, the group’s official accounts, featuring members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, released a nearly 30-second trailer that soared anticipation to a fever pitch.

The cinematic clip opens with the APT hitmaker at a phone booth in a deserted landscape, seemingly making contact with the others.

The scene was followed with fast-paced highlights of each member, before all four hop into a pink convertible and take off on a hitchhiking adventure. The teaser ends with a dangling payphone.

Lisa, full name Lalisa Manobal, reshared the trailer on her Instagram Stories, while Rosé, 28, reposted the teaser with a simple, excited caption: "We baccccckkkkkkk."

The Deadline World Tour marks Blackpink’s first group tour in three years, set to kick off on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

For now, the tour is scheduled to wrap up on January 25, 2026, at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

The group announced their comeback tour earlier this year in February, following a string of successful solo ventures by all four members.

Blackpink’s first-ever all-stadium tour will include major North American stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and New York throughout mid-July.

A high-profile performance at Japan’s Tokyo Dome is also scheduled for mid-January 2026