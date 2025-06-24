Cardi B ends seven-year wait as she announces new album

Cardi B fans, your wait is finally over!
The Grammy-winning rapper is officially releasing her Sophomore (second) album titled AM I THE DRAMA? after years of delaying the project.
On Monday, June 23, Cardi, 32, confirmed that her second studio album will drop soon. She announced the news on Instagram alongside a fierce cover art that screams Cardi.
“My new album is out September 19th!” read the caption.
The news comes seven years after her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy turned Cardi into a household name.
The Bodack Yellow hitmaker hinted at the new era a day earlier with a dramatic teaser video reflecting on her journey so far.
“Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, light and loss,” she says in the clip. “I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now.”
The upcoming project will include previously released hits Up, WAP, and her latest singles Like What (Freestyle)” and Enough (Miami).
The release also marks a personal reset for Cardi, who filed for divorce from Offset in 2023 and is now dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.
