Dakota Johnson's future plans revealed after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson is reportedly "doing well" nearly three weeks after her split from Chris Martin, according to a source close to the actress.

The 35-year-old Materialists star and the 48-year-old Coldplay singer had been in an on-off relationship for nearly eight years before ending their romance.

People magazine revealed that the split wasn't exactly a shock, as Johnson and Martin "had the same issues for a while." Johnson is said to be focusing on her career and living her life intentionally, without regrets.

"She wants to live her life very intentionally — she doesn’t want to have any regrets," the source said. "She loves all her creative projects and is excited about her career. She believes there is more to life than work though. She wants a meaningful life on all levels."

Johnson and Martin's split came roughly three months after an insider told the outlet that the pair had actually been engaged for "years" after they initially sparked engagement rumors in 2020.

Despite previous breakup rumours being shut down by Johnson's rep, the pair have now officially gone their separate ways.

Johnson is currently starring in Materialists, which was released in theaters on June 13, and her next film, Splitsville, premieres on August 22.

Martin, meanwhile, will resume his world tour with Coldplay in Toronto on July 7, with concerts scheduled in North America and England through September 8.