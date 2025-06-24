Hilarie Burton says filming 'Dead City' took emotional toll





Hilarie Burton shared that working on The Walking Dead: Dead City was far from easy, sharing how filming the show took a toll mentally and emotionally.

Burton returned as Lucille in Dead City on 15 June in a powerful scene where Negan, played by her real-life husband, imagined his late wife and tearfully apologised for not saving her.

The 41-year-old actress shared how proud she was of Jeffrey, saying his raw emotion in that scene came straight from the heart, especially since hejust lost his father a few days before filming.

The former One Tree Hill star shared with People magazine: "Please forgive me if I get upset. I just watched it. I didn't see it on Sunday. This was a really hard episode to shoot.

"What people didn't know is that, throughout this season, Jeff's dad was dying. He had died like six days before we shot this scene.

"Watching this man that I love so much hold that grief and really have to focus at work and hold it together, I wouldn't cry except I just watched it.

"It was really, really amazing to watch the person you love most in the world be able to do that. He was able to channel a lot of the grief he was feeling for his dad into this episode while not letting anyone down."

However, Hilarie Burton also shared Jeffrey stepped away from set briefly to be with his father before he passed last July.