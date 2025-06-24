Former Spice Girl Mel B shows off her moves at bachelorette party

Former Spice Girl surprises fans with recent update

Mel B recently took the internet by storm with her vibrant bachelorette party celebrations.

The former Spice Girl offered fans a glimpse into her big day on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 22, the 50-year-old hitmaker shared a video showing off her outfit for the occasion.

In the clip, she donned a leopard-print bikini and a veil as she rushed towards her 30 friends gathered on a dock by a large blue body of water.

She captioned the post, “HEN DO TIME WITH THE MOST AMAZING GROUP OF 30 WOMEN !!!!!!!”

The large group, all dressed in leopard-print bathing suits, were also seen performing a choreographed dance to Beyoncé's End of Time.

Mel B’s 26-year-old daughter, Phoenix – whom she shares with former husband Jimmy Gulzar - was also present for the festivities.

This comes on the heels of the Wannabe singer recently gushing about her marriage venue in an interview.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 14, she said, “It’s a big deal because when you get married there – not many people are allowed to get married there. You have to be kind of special.”

For the unversed, Mel B is set to tie the knot with her fiancé, hairstylist Rory McPhee, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London later this year.