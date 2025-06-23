Sabrina Carpenter addresses album cover backlash at Kids Choice Awards

Sabrina Carpenter broke silence on her new album, Man’s Best Friend's cover backlash during her award acceptance speech at the Kids Choice Awards.

The Please Please Please crooner took home three awards for Favourite Song (Taste), Favourite Female Breakout Artist, and Favourite Album (Short N' Sweet).

The former Disney star, who is now known for her aged-up and bold songs, made a promised to her young fans regarding music.

"I've always wanted one of these ever since I was a little girl. This is so special to me and I just can't thank each and every one of you enough for voting," she said.

The Espresso singer continued, "I will continue to make these clean versions of these songs for you."

Carpenter, whose initial music career was managed by the record label, Hollywood Records, owned by Disney, resulted in her fanbase being predominately younger in nature and, while most of her fans have grown with her, the popstar is still clearly popular among kids.

The singer had previously released variations of the songs that are clean, even including her track Bed Chem.

Carpenter's new album Man’s Best Friend will be released on August 29, 2025.