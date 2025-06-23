MGK’s daughter Casie Baker sheds light on her bond with newborn sister

Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter opens up about welcoming baby sister Saga Blade

Machine Gun Kelly is a girl dad to two daughters, Casie Colson Baker and newborn Saga Blade Fox-Baker, and both the sisters have started bonding.

During her appearance at the Kid’s Choice Awards on Saturday, June 22, with dad, Casie was asked to share her feelings about her sister.

“I think she’s just a good addition to the family,” said the 15-year-old, adding, “Now we have two girls in the family, I have another sibling, it’s cute.”

The Emo Girl hitmaker shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, and Saga, 2 months, with ex Megan Fox.

Elsewhere in the interview, MGK reflected on how fatherhood has changed him, saying, “It opened up the side of myself that I needed to stay alive to this point. Without her, it’s an easy decline, you know?” to ABC7.

Previously speaking of his close bonds with children, MGK said, “As much as a f--- up people say I am, I pray that I have the connection I didn’t have with my parents with my kid. When I’m with her, nothing else matters,” on the Life Lessons Youtube series.