MGK shares wholesome moment with daughter Casie at Kids Choice Awards

Machine Gun Kelly makes rare appearance with daughter Casie at award show

Machine Gun Kelly stepped out with his daughter Casie Colson Baker for the Kids’ Choice Awards.

The father-daughter duo posed together on Saturday, June 21, at the awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

MGK, 35, who shares his 15-year-old daughter with ex Emma Cannon, performed at the event after Casie introduced him, saying, “I know no one really wants their parents at the party, but you? You’re pretty cool! Give it up for my dad, MGK!”

The Emo Girl hitmaker then performed his newly released, Cliché, with backup dancers and then got slimed.

Ahead of the show, MGK shared his nervousness about Casie, saying that she might not be brave enough for the introduction, as “she’s really shy when it comes to public stuff.”

“I might just trick her and be like, ‘OK, just go to your seat,’ and the seat will be, like, right where the camera is. ‘Go on her anyway.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, gotta say something,’” he told Z100 before the show started. “MGK is for the kids. Wu-Tang [Clan] and MGK are both for the kids.”

Besides Casie, MGK is a father to newborn daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox.

Previously speaking of his close bonds with children, MGK said, “As much as a f--- up people say I am, I pray that I have the connection I didn’t have with my parents with my kid. When I’m with her, nothing else matters,” on the Life Lessons Youtube series.