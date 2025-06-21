Ed Sheeran 'leaks' details of Harry Styles upcoming album?

'Shape of You' hitmaker talks about Harry Styles new album

Harry Styles has been reportedly working on a new album since March 2024.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has been on a hiatus since he concluded his Love on Tour music journey in 2023.

He made his last known public appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards following the conclusion of his tour.

Harry also attended his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s funeral on November 20, 2024, along with other pals Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Rumous has it that the 31-year-old pop star is gearing up for a big comeback with a new solo album.

Styles has not yet spilled any details about his comeback and new project. However, his fellow colleague Ed Sheeran has shared some interesting details about former’s forthcoming album.

The Perfect singer, in a backstage interview at the BRIT Awards, unveiled that he has “heard a little bit” of Harry’s new work.

According to Sheeran, the new album shows the Adore You vocalist as a true artist and singer.

While remaining tight lipped about the English singer’s new project, the 34-year-old maintained, “I've got no idea when it comes out” but he assured that “it's quality.”

Styles made his last low-key appearance at the announcement of Pope Leo XIV in Rome.