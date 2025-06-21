The Brutalist director Brady Corbet reveals what keeps him motivated to make movies

Brady Corbet and his wife Mona Fastvold “work seven days a week, 365 days a year” to make ends meet

Brady Corbet gave an honest take on what is his motivation behind making movies despite earning 'less than minimum wage'.

The Childhood of a Leader filmmaker sat in an exclusive interview with Page Six, Wednesday.

"It's compulsion," the 36-year-old shared during the chat that took place inside Stagwell Spot Beach studio at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Failing to understand the exact external source of motivation, he talked about the 'extraordinary family' that he has which fuels him to keep moving and make more and more films.

He and his Mona Fastvold share 10-year-old daughter Adelaide.

Corber revealed how he feels low on some days but pushes himself to move forward and not be bogged down.

“At times, there isn’t really a light in the dark but, you know, it’s a compulsion to see things through. I have historically never started something that I didn’t finish,” he explained.

Surprisingly, the Thirteen actor pointed out that money is not the driving force.

His recent admission concurs with his previous statement that he did not make any money from Adrien Brody-starrer.

“If you work on something for eight years, when you start doing the math … the reality is that you’re making less than minimum wage,” the American actor-director elaborated.

Upon being asked about how he runs his household on such low income, he told the host that he 'hustles' and does a lot of side-gigs.

Moreover, it is both him and his wife who write screenplays so the finances are covered so that he can focus on his passion, moviemaking.