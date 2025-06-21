Naomi Watts encourages women to embrace power of aging

Naomi Watts spoke up about the need to change how women view a major stage in their lives.

At a recent event, the actress said that women should not be afraid of growing older or of the physical and emotional changes that come with it.

The 56-year-old star kicked off a new campaign under her brand Stripes Beauty, aiming to support women going through life’s changes.

However, she shared that no matter what age you are, you should walk tall and never feel the need to shrink yourself.

Naomi opened up to People: "Our minds, our experience, our sense of self, all of these things cumulatively add up to a bolder, wiser version of yourself, which makes you hotter than ever.

"And there's a play on words of course, because yes, we are fanning ourselves as we go into hot flashes. But it's also a time we should feel good about ourselves, hold our heads high and not fear and dread menopause like we have been taught by society and previous generations."

Still, Naomi admitted she didn’t always see things in such a positive light.

She continued, "Women in this stage - perimenopause and beyond - have often felt left out. When our hormones stop functioning the way they used to, it's like we become redundant, expected to disappear. There's just a whole lot of negative messaging, which feels so out of date now. And as we know, we're more than our fertility. We are not invisible."

Naomi shared earlier this year that accepting the process of getting older has actually opened more doors for her in Hollywood.