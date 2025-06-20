Miley Cyrus gets candid about age difference in Maxx Morando romance

Miley Cyrus has recently spoken candidly about her age difference in her romance with Maxx Morando.

During an appearance on latest episode of Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast on June 19, the Flowers crooner revealed why she doesn’t mind being called the “cougar” in her relationship with Maxx.

“He will be 27 when I turn 33 which I’m so excited for him to turn 27 ‘cause that was such a great year for me,” stated the singer while speaking to sister Brandi Cyrus.

The Grammy winner jokingly said that Maxx, who she was first linked to in 2021, was fortunate to have a great example to look to as he begins a new chapter.

“I’m just hoping that, as long as he follows in my footsteps, everything is going to be great,” quipped Miley.

The Last Song actress remarked, “That’s right when I started turning my life around.”

However, the singer believed that the success of their relationship is not mainly based on their age difference.

Miley disclosed that Maxx’s astrology sign also played a key role in their blossoming romance.

“He’s a Scorpio and so is his grandfather, that’s what makes Maxx just so cool because he can sting,” pointed out the singer.

Miley continued, “Like Scorpios are very cool, think that they’re little angels, until it turns around and they got a sting.”

“I couldn't be with someone who doesn't sting… They would have been toast already,” she added.