Hugh Jackman Flees to Escape Embarrassment at Hands of Deborra-Lee Furness?

Where has Hugh Jackman fled in a mysterious car?

He was last seen surrounded by his fans when he suddenly hitchhiked a car passing by, sat into it and escaped.

Is he off to somewhere far where the media cannot bother him with questions about Deborra-Lee Furness?

No!

He hasn't fled anywhere.

As per the viral video obtained by Page Six, the Wolverine star had exited Minetta Lane Theatre after his matinee performance of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes.

The moment he walked out of the exit door, he got swarmed by a mob of overzealous fans.

The enthusiastic fans circled the 56-year-old for selfies and autographs.

Amid the chaos, the Australian actor stopped a random black car.

When the driver told Ryan Reynolds' friend they are on headed to 6th Ave, he got into the car with his bodyguard.

And just like that Les Misérables star staged a perfect getaway.

Sutton Foster's current partner in his recent dramatic appearance donned casual blue button-up shirt and jeans.

For the unversed, as the divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness become messier in public, Jackman is dealing with a major issue on the professional front.

Reportedly, the ticket sales of Jackman's one-man show are 'struggling'.