Dita Von Teese holds back explosive truths in memoir

Dita Von Teese, queen of modern burlesque and known for her vintage glamour, opened up about the choices she made while writing her memoir.

The 52-year-old star said that she doesn't want to "expose" some people's "f****** s***".

Dita shared with The Times newspaper: “I want to write an autobiography.

“I just want to make sure I get it all right, because I think there’s a lot of stuff people don’t really know about me.”

When asked if she’d spill her past like Ione Skye did with stories about John Cusack and Matthew Perry, Dita just smiled and said she wasn’t sure.

She kept it cool, leaving people guessing if she’ll ever tell it all.

“My male friends, when all the MeToo stuff was happening, were like, ‘Did anything like that ever happen to you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah!’

“Every single friend I have has a story. Like, everybody has a story, and you were just expected to go along with it or just laugh it off, you know?”

The MeToo movement took off in 2017 after news outlets exposed how Harvey Weinstein used his power to mistreat women. Once the truth came out, voices that had been silenced for years finally started to rise.