Selena Gomez gets emotional as OMITB season 5 wraps production

Selena Gomez got tearful as she shot the final scene of Only Murders In The Building season 5.

The Calm Down singer took to Instagram, June 18, to put up a video which showed Gomez getting emotional as they shot the final scene.

All the cast and crew members in the room burst into a big round of applause as the production of season 5 wrapped up.

"To my Only Murders family, the past 5 years, you all have seen my best and my worst. I hope you [are] reading this, because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you," Gomez began the caption.

"Words can't describe how much I love what we've all created, and we wouldn't be here without you all! Love you guys. Thank you for another great season," Benny Blanco's fiancée gushed with love over the entire team involved.

The fans of the series were treated with a delightful video a day before Taylor Swift's friend put up the recent video.

The official Instagram account of the TV show had uploaded a video of Gomez, Short, Steve Martin, Michael Cyril Creighton and new guest stars Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger and Téa Leoni announcing the wrap up.

The post was captioned as, "That's a wrap on Season 5! Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for a fantastic production. New mystery coming soon…"

For the unversed, the ten-episode show is set to debut in the second half of 2025.