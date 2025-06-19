Cruz Beckham 'feels the love' as family supports his musical dreams

Nothing brings greater satisfaction than living your passion and receiving the unwavering support of your loved ones-something Cruz Beckham experienced firsthand during his recent gig.

The 20-year-old aspiring musician performed at an intimate venue for close friends and family on Wednesday night as he works steadily toward building his music career.

Among the supporters, Cruz's grandparents, Jackie and Anthony Adams were the notable ones who made sure to support their grandson.

After the show, Victoria Beckham's parents proudly posed for a sweet family photo, which the fashion designer shared on social media, captioning it: 'Proud Nana and Papa.'

Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostle, 30, also showed her support by posting a video to her Instagram Story, expressing how proud she is of his musical journey.

This appearances comes amid the ongoing feud between Cruz's elder brother Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz with the Beckham family-a rift that reportedly led the couple to skip David Beckham's grand 50th birthday celebrations.

Brooklyn also remained silent on social media about his father’s knighthood.

In contrast, other members of the Beckham family were quick to express their pride over the former footballer’s honour.

Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and the former Spice Girl, Victoria, shared heartfelt posts for the legendary Sir David.

Victoria posted an affectionate photo of them cuddling, along with an adorable caption.



