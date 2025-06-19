Gwen Stefani offers inside glimpse into marriage with Blake Shelton in honorary tribute

Gwen Stefani surprises fans with recent update

Gwen Stefani expressed her love for her beloved husband Blake Shelton on his 49th birthday.

The Just a Girl singer, who garnered recognition for the 1995 hit, shared a heartwarming post to mark the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old hitmaker posted a clip featuring behind-the-scenes moments with Shelton, along with an adorable caption.

She penned, “Happy birthday to my greatest love @blakeshelton u are my everything!”

In an exclusive conversation with Good Dish in 2022, the Austin singer reflected on his relationship with the Hollaback Girl hitmaker.

Speaking to the outlet, the 49-year-old shared, “I think it’s pretty self-explanatory We found each other at a very low point in each other's lives. She kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like.”

Notably, the couple tied the knot in July 2021 after dating for six years.

Their wedding was officiated by The Voice host and close friend Carson Daly, and was attended by Stefani’s three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.