Johnny Depp delights fans with surprise appearance at Children’s Hospital

Johnny Depp channels Jack Sparrow at surprise visit to Children’s Hospital

Johnny Depp dressed up as his infamous character Jack Sparrow as he made a surprise visit to Children’s Hospital.

The 62-year-old star got into his The Pirates of the Caribbean character as he went to visit the kids at Niño Jesús University Children's Hospital, on Monday, June 16.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star won the kids’ hearts as he visited them in the hospital rooms without breaking character.

Fan-posted pictures from the visit showed the kids smiling and getting excited as Jack Sparrow greeted them.

The hospital visit in Spain comes during Depp’s visit to the country as he continues to film his newest project, Day Drinker, there.

This wasn’t the first time the Sweeney Todd actor has visited children’s hospitals in his Jack Sparrow costume. Last year in September, the actor visited Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastián, Spain, while he was in town for the San Sebastián Film Festival.

He has also previously visited hospitals as his infamous character in Vancouver, Paris, London, and Brisbane, Australia, to several cities in the U.S.

Depp first appeared as Jack Sparrow in 2003 with the first movie of the franchise, The Curse of the Black Pearl, alongside Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley.