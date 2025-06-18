'Friends' star recalls daughter's first steps on 'Everybody Loves Raymond' set

Maggie Wheeler recalls daughter Juno's 'first steps' on popular show set

Maggie Wheeler is recalling the time her daughter Juno took her first steps on the set of Everybody Loves Raymond, and she's beaming with pride.

The Friends alum, known for her iconic role as Janice on the '90s sitcom, opened up to People Magazine about the milestone during the show's 30th anniversary celebration on Monday, June 16, in New York City.

Wheeler shared the hilarious behind-the-scenes moment when Juno surprised everyone with her first steps while filming.

She gushed to the outlet, "I'm so fortunate I was able to be there from the beginning. That's where my daughter took her first steps.

“My husband was with our baby, and when she walked, he didn't know who to tell, so he carried her out onto the lot – it was dark, late at night – and the security guard was the only one there. He said, 'She walked! She's walking!'"

In addition, Wheeler said she's thrilled to have been part of the show since its beginning, and it feels like home to her.

For the unversed, the actress shares daughters Juno and Gemma with her husband, Daniel Borden.