Beckham family drama takes new turn as Romeo supports ex

Romeo Beckham addresses ongoing speculation in recent post

Romeo Beckham recently shut down rumours following his ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull's response to speculation involving Brooklyn Beckham.

The 22-year-old, who is the second-oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, voiced support for his former girlfriend.

Taking to his Instagram story, the footballer posted a still from the 1953 film Roman Holiday, featuring Audrey Hepburn’s character saying, “What the world needs is a return to sweetness and decency.”

Addressing the ongoing speculation, Romeo captioned the post, “Be nice to people and don’t spread unnecessary lies.”

This comes on the heels of Kim calling out the scrutiny surrounding her alleged relationship with David’s estranged son.

On Monday, May 16, the 24-year-old shared a cryptic statement on Instagram, saying, “I’ve avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it’s come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on. I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved.”

Notably, Turnbull’s statement came shortly after her break up with Romeo, following less than a year of dating.

For the unversed, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz’s noticeable absence from family events has fueled speculation about a possible rift within the Beckham family.