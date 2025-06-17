James Van Der Beek shows gratitude to his kids in Father's Day post

James Van Der Beek makes emotional confession about children amid cancer battle

James Van Der Beek in an overwhelming social media post on Father's Day opened up about the impact his kids have on his life.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram to put up a carousal of photos to celebrate Father's Day.

"Being a father has been the most treasured honor of my life," revealed The Masked Singer former contestant, "Thank you to my kids for re-teaching me how to live, laugh, love, and show up in my own life and in the world."

The photos showed his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and his six children - Olivia (14), Annabel (11), Emilia (9), Gwendolyn (7), and sons Joshua (13) and Jeremiah (3) – posing in a field with flowers.

The former Dawson's Creek star also thanked his wife for being his 'super hero' and someone 'who constantly exceeds the boundaries of what I thought was human capacity'.

He concluded the post saying, "I love you all with all my heart."

For the unversed, the American actor announced his diagnosis with colorectal cancer, and how he and his family are coping with it.

"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he shared in an exclusive statement to People in 2024. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."