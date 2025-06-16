Gwen Stefani honours her kids' stepdad Blake Shelton on Father's Day

The No Doubt member and the country star first met on 'The Voice' in 2014

Gwen Stefani is making sure her husband Blake Shelton feels all the love this Father’s Day.

On Sunday, June 15, the No Doubt star took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute honouring the two most important father figures in her life, including her father Dennis Stefani, and Shelton — who is a stepdad to her three kids.

“Happy Father’s day ... we love u so much,” Stefani, 55, wrote alongside sweet snapshots of the two men.

Shelton, 48, has taken on a major role in Stefani’s family since the couple got together. When they tied the knot in 2021, the country star took on the role of stepdad to her three sons — Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11 — whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

In a 2021 interview with KFROG, Shelton opened up about what being a stepfather means to him.

“I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes,” he said. “I love my stepfather and I look up to him... so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

People magazine previously reported that before Shelton proposed, he made sure to get the boys’ blessing — a move that only cemented his role in their lives.

Stefani and Shelton met on The Voice in 2014 and tied the knot in 2021 at his Oklahoma ranch.