Cher son Elijah wife breaks silence after his drug overdose

Cher son Elijah hospitalized due to drug overdose

The estranged wife of Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, Marieangela King Allman, has broken silence over the recent stressful event.

The 48-year-old was rushed to the hospital Saturday, June 14 in Joshua Tree, California reportedly due to drug overdose.

People revealed a day later that the deputies at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department had 'responded to a residence in Landers for a male acting erratically'.

The department shared that drugs had been found inside the home.

The musician's wife gave a statement to People about the inner turmoil Elijah had been facing.

In a display of unwavering support to her estranged partner, Marieangela shared that even though he had to go through 'inner struggles' over these years, 'one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves.'

She pointed out that just like many others, Elijah 'continues to confront his inner struggles'; however, she emphasizes that 'he does so from a place of strength, not defeat.'

Further gushing over Elijah, Mariengela told the outlet that he 'remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose.'

Despite the fact that two are no longer together, she has 'steadfast' support and 'deep respect' for him.

For the unversed, Marieangela and Elijah tied the knot on December 1, 2013. After 11 years of marriage, she filed for divorce just a few months back citing irreconcilable differences.