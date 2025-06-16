Scarlett Johansson addresses rumours of her return to 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsday' to bring back Robert Downey Jr as 'Doctor Doom'

Scarlett Johansson, who is widely known to play Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has set rumours straight about her return to the upcoming Avengers film.

Even though, her solo film Black Widow served as a farewell, speculation continues to swirl about a potential surprise return especially since Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly coming back, despite Iron Man’s death.

The 40-year-old, in a recent interview with co-star David Harbour, was teased by the latter about keeping secrets as he said, “We all know Black Widow comes back from the dead.”

Johansson did not feel tempted, rather she firmly reminded Harbour and fans of the narrative consequences: “If I come back, half the world dies. Did you not watch Endgame?”

Even though, the Lucy actress misses her Marvel co-stars and the bond she shared with them, but she is also aware of the fact that her character has reached a natural conclusion.

“It’s important for fans to have that closure,” she said. “Her story is complete, and I don't want to undo that.”

Johansson recently made her directorial debut with film, Eleanor the Great that also premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.