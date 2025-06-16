Paul Walker’s daughter honours dad with touching tribute: ‘My sunshine’

Meadow Rain Walker, daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, paid an emotional tribute to her father on a special occasion.

The model and actress, who made her acting debut in Fast X, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a touching message alongside a nostalgic photo on Father’s Day, remembering late dad with love and gratitude.

"Happy Father’s Day to my guardian angel," she wrote. "Thank you for your love, guidance, and for truly being the most incredible dad and my best friend."

In the picture, a baby Meadow is seen beaming while sitting on her father’s lap.

The 26-year-old closed the heartfelt note with, "I miss you every day, my sunshine. I love you."

For the unversed, Paul tragically died in a car accident on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40.

He was a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT driven by his friend Roger Rodas when the vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames, killing both men.

Meadow was just 15 at the time of her father’s passing. In the years since, she has kept her father's legacy alive, both through her involvement in the Fast & Furious franchise and as the founder of the Paul Walker Foundation.

The foundation supports ocean and wildlife conservation, causes close to Paul's heart.