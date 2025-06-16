Shakira reflects on ‘living’ as immigrant in United States

Shakira on being an immigrant in USA

Shakira is opening up about the harsh realities immigrants face in the United States. In a recent interview with BBC News, the Grammy-winning artist shared her thoughts on what it means to live in the U.S. as an immigrant, describing the experience in deeply emotional terms.

“It means living in constant fear,” she said. “And it’s painful to see.”

The Colombian singer didn’t hold back when addressing the current immigration climate and the challenges faced by millions.

“Now, more than ever, we have to remain united. Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane,” she continued.

Her remarks come at a time when immigration policies and enforcement remain a pressing issue across the U.S. Communities have been shaken by aggressive deportation measures, prompting protests in cities like Los Angeles and fueling nationwide movements, such as the “No Kings” protests.

Shakira also reflected on her personal journey coming to the U.S. as a young artist, and how that shaped both her life and music.

“I was only 19 when I moved to the U.S., like many other Colombian immigrants who come to this country looking for a better future,” she shared.

“I got into poetry and started reading a little bit of Leonard Cohen and Walt Whitman and Bob Dylan, trying to understand how the English language works within songwriting. I think that’s how I got good at it.”

Through her words, Shakira not only shed light on the immigrant experience but also highlighted the importance of compassion, unity, and cultural growth.