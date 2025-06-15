Kris Jenner writes sweet birthday wish for granddaughter North West

Kris Jenner shares emotional message for North West on her birthday

Kris Jenner penned down a heartfelt tribute for her granddaughter North West on her 12th birthday.

The 69-year-old momager took to Instagram on Sunday, June 15, and shared a lengthy caption for Kim Kardashian’s daughter alongside a carousel of pictures from over the years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, talented, and wildly creative granddaughter North West!!! From the moment you were born, you’ve marched to the beat of your own drum… fearless and with such a love for life.”

Jenner continued, “You have the most incredible spirit, a brilliant mind, and an imagination that amazes me. Whether you’re singing, dancing, performing on stage, painting a masterpiece, you do everything with so much energy and with passion and purpose.”

The proud mom concluded, “Watching you grow into the confident, kind, and amazing young girl you are has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Never stop being YOU. I’m so very proud of you Northie and I love you more than words can express!! @kimkardashian.”

West is daughter to Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West. The reality star shares four children with the rapper, including North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.