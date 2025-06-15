Ellen Pompeo shares real reason behind her foot injury

Ellen Pompeo has recently opened up about her foot injury at a Tribeca Festival Storytellers event in New York City on June 14.

The Grey’s Anatomy star appeared with a black boot at her event and revealed what happened to her during a conversation with Katie Couric.

When asked about her foot injury, Ellen replied, “I wish it was, like, a cool, sexy or exciting story, like I was doing some cool stunts or something.”

The Good American Family actress opened up about her injury that actually happened far from the court.

“I just, you know, was half asleep and jumped out of bed too quick and landed on my foot the wrong way. Somewhat clumsy of me,” remarked the 55-year-old.

Ellen told the host, “This is almost like my party trick… I literally have done this three times, not the same way I've done it.”

“This is my second time doing it that way, being asleep and jumping out too fast,” explained the Daredevil actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ellen also shared insight into her longtime relationship with hit show’s creator Shonda Rhimes.

“I think the most important thing to note about Shonda and I's relationship is we very easily could have been pitted against one another,” she mentioned, per Variety.

Ellen continued, “And there were plenty of instances where people on my team would suggest that, you know, it’s me against her, and I just, I believe that you get more with honey than you do with vinegar.”

“And if someone proves and shows you who they are, then believe them,” she added.