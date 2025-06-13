Beyonce pauses latest Cowboy Carter show for heartfelt moment: Watch

Beyonce proved once again that she’s not just a global superstar but a devoted mom first.

On Thursday, June 12, during the fourth stop of her Cowboy Carter tour, the mother of three didn’t hesitate to pause her London show to serve a touching tribute to her children.

The 35-time Grammy winner stopped mid-show to celebrate her twins Rumi and Sir’s 8th birthday in front of thousands of adoring fans.

To make the moment extra special, the Crazy In Love songstress turned to the crowd and asked, "Everybody say happy birthday, Rumi!" The stadium erupted in unison, honouring her daughter, who was standing beside her doting mom.

In addition, eldest sibling Blue Ivy Carter joined her mom and sibling. The 13-year-old sweetly held her younger sister Rumi’s chin and smiled proudly, leaving the fans in awe of the moment.

"Blue is such a big sis. She loves her little sister. we love to see that," one fan gushed on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is sooooooo sweet!" another remarked online.

A third fan raved, "Beyoncé clearly loves her children so much you can tell they’re her priority. Happy birthday Rumi and Sir today, tomorrow, and beyond!"

As the crowd continued to cheer, the Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker added, "Say happy birthday, Sir! Mommy loves you." The birthday girl smiled shyly, nestling her head against her mother’s waist.

For the unversed, Beyonce shares her three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir with husband Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.