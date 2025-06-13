Sabrina Carpenter new album cover sparks anger online

Sabrina Carpenter may be topping charts, but her latest album reveal has struck a nerve with fans.

On Wednesday, June 11, the Please Please Please hitmaker unveiled the cover art for her upcoming seventh album, Man’s Best Friend, and announced its release date.

While some fans celebrated the announcement, especially following the success of her 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, many others were quick to criticize the cover as “disturbing,” “disgusting,” and simply “not it.”

The controversial image shows Sabrina in a black dress, positioned on all fours, as a faceless man appears to drag her by the hair. The provocative visual sparked immediate outrage online.

“Love Sabrina but this picture? Why is the man in there like that? It’s not a very empowering image for women,” one disappointed fan wrote in the comments.

Another chimed in, “Sabrina, this is not the slay you think it is…,” adding a crossed-out face emoji. A third fan suggested, “I’d prefer this cover if you were dragging a man by his hair, to be honest. Get up.”

“LOL this cover art is so disgusting. As a fan, I don’t like it,” one user added, while another criticized, “Yikes. Calling yourself a man’s dog in the big year of 2025? You were doing so well, girl. Ughhhh, whyyy?”

One particularly harsh commenter questioned, “Is this a humiliation ritual? WTH is this cover?”

Despite the divisive reactions, Sabrina has not publicly addressed the backlash or explained any deeper meaning behind the imagery.

Instead, she appears focused on promoting the record, which is set to drop on August 29. The album includes the track Manchild, which was released on June 5.