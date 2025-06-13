Katy Perry Reveals reveals 'separate life' from Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been tied up in a long legal battle over their $15 million mansion in Montecito.

The former owner, Carl Westcott, says he was not thinking clearly when he sold it. With the case still dragging on, it could be one reason why the Firework singer is now thinking about a fresh start in the UK.

Back in a 2024 interview, Katy Perry mentioned to hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp that she and Orlando Bloom had been thinking about spending part of their time in the UK as well as in the US.

However, she spoke openly about the idea of living between both countries, hinting that a big change might be on the horizon for their family.

"I love London… beyond Santa Barbara, my hometown, Orlando and I spend so much time in London and lately we’ve been thinking about maybe splitting our time," she said with a smile.

"We love it so much, we feel like you guys are really refined," she teased.

The music icon went on explaining, "We spent all day in Hyde Park yesterday, we went to the Princess Diana playground. It’s great for kids. She [her daughter] literally went to a dinosaur-themed high tea today, I mean, where else can you do that?"

Their current home in the US, located in the same area as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, offers stunning views.