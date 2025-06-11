Bella Hadid declares herself ‘most romantic person’ amid cowboy romance

Bella Hadid is letting fans in on her love life and she’s not holding back on the affection.

During a recent appearance on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg, the 28-year-old supermodel gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with her cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.

Bella proudly declared herself the “most romantic person” and shared some of her favourite things the couple enjoys together.

"I think I am the most romantic person on the planet to a detriment of romance," she said. "I think simple moments are very sweet."

When the topic of love languages came up, Bella agreed to Amelia that "kissing is the best part."

"Yeah, I like kissing my boyfriend," Gigi Hadid’s younger sister alluded.

The Vogue regular was first linked to Adan, 36, in 2023, and in April 2024, she announced she’d be stepping back from modeling after moving to Texas with her "partner."

The couple was first spotted packed on PDA in Fort Worth in October 2023. Bella, then, soft-launched their relationship on Instagram later that year with photos of them holding hands at a competition, and made it official in February 2025 with a Valentine’s Day post dedicated to Adan.

It is pertinent to note that her boyfriend isn’t just any cowboy, Adan is an accomplished equestrian and made history when he was inducted into the NCHA Riders Hall of Fame at just 28, becoming the youngest rider to ever receive the honour.