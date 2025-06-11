Justin Bieber responds to concerned fan

Justin Bieber 'tired of transactional relationships'

Justin Bieber not only claps back at trolls but also at fans concerned over his wellbeing.

With the increase in candid confessions, cryptic posts and problematic media interaction, fans concern for the Peaches singer has grown.

A meme account put up a screenshot of conversation with a contact named Grandpa on Instagram May 21.

The pictures showed only two text messages, "I am worried about Justin Beber[sic]” and “There is so much heartbreak in Justin’s life”.

To everyone's surprise, Hailey Bieber's partner responded to the post.

The 31-year-old shot back at the social media user with just 4-word response to him.

Selena Gomez's ex commented on the post, “Worry about yourself gramps.”

However, this not the first time Justin has clapped back at his fans for their concern of his emotional health.

For the unversed, this post comes right at the time when Justin expressed his exasperation for the nature of relationships.

The father of one revealed how much he hated 'transactional relaltionships'.

He had taken to Instagram to talk about this kind of relationship.

"If I have to do something to be loved," he continued on his June 8 Instagram Story, "that’s not love."