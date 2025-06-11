Blake Lively's sister comes to defence after 'total victory'

Robyn Lively takes internet by storm with recent post

Blake Lively’s sister, Robyn Lively, came to her defence following the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s countersuit against the actress.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, June 10, Robyn, 53, shared multiple snaps of herself and Blake – from childhood to the present.

The Someone Like You actress posted a throwback photo of herself cuddling with the Gossip Girl alum, writing, “I held you then…”

She followed it with a recent image of the two together, captioned, “now…”

The final photo featured the sisters posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Robyn penned, “…and always. No one knowns you quite like I do, and man am I ever proud of you… I love you sister.”

Gushing over her sister’s tribute, A Simple Favor star reposted the snaps to her own Instagram story, set to Donna Lewis’ I Love You Always Forever.

She responded with a heartfelt message, “I love you more. Always. Forever. Near or far. Closer together.”

This emotional exchange comes on the heels of Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissing Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Monday, June 9.

For the unversed, Blake and Baldoni’s trial is scheduled for March 2026.