Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones set tongues wagging with cosy spa date

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have sparked fresh curiosity among fans after enjoying a cosy date at a countryside spa.

The BBC Morning Live presenters, Gethin ,47, and Helen, 41 have been making headlines about their relationship, claiming to be 'more than friends' since last month.

And on Monday, the pair were spotted together for a spa visit and insider revealed they were seen looking close as Gethin reportedly treating Helen to a relaxing day at his local country club.

A source revealed details of the flirty outing: 'Gethin and Helen were all over each other. They are clearly super comfortable with each other and it was not just like two friends hanging out.'

'Helen was really laughing and smiling as they spent time together before heading off in the late afternoon, they added to The Sun.

The fresh date took place after they finished filming their BBC show at the Manchester studio.

To note, Helen was once married to her ex-husband Richie Myler and shares three children Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, with him.

As of now Helen resides in Cumbria with her kids as a single parent. Meanwhile Gethin resides in Altrincham, South Manchester, having moved there from London in 2022.