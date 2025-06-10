Katy Perry grabbed by fan who stormed stage at Sydney concert

Katy Perry who has been in a whirlpool of controversies since the singer took the Blue Origin flight to space had a shock moment mid-concert.

As per the viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter), a rogue fan got past through security, stormed the stage and grabbed the stunned Lifetimes hitmaker putting an arm around her.

Visibly shaken by the unexpected act, Orlando Bloom's partner tried to spin away from him with surprised expressions on her face.

The man nevertheless remained unfazed by the lack of enthusiasm shown by the singer and continued to jump around and then performed Fortnite dance before finally being taken away by the security officials.

The Fireworks crooner tried to remain calm and continued the show uninterrupted singing her hit song Hot N Cold.

However, addressing the scary incident in a casual manner, the former American Idol judge asked her audience in Sydney to enjoy the show as 'there's never going to be another show like this'.

For the unversed, the Lifetimes tour has continued to be scandal-hit as it has drawn backlash taking from the time of its announcement from space to its choreography, Perry's singing prowess and her outfits.