Billie Eilish's heart in Venice: Who's this mystery man?

Billie Eilish has been making headlines once again after the singer was recently spotted sharing sweets moments with a new mystery man.

Nat Wolff, the mysterous guy, and Billie Eilish said they were just friends but they kept fans guessing after they were spotted kissing during a trip to Italy.

Photos shared by Duexmoi show Eilish and Wolff kissing and enjoying champagne together on a balcony in Venice. Some reports say this is proof they are more than just friends.

After months of rumours their kiss seems to confirm they are dating.

Billie and Nat left the iHeartRadio Music Awards together in March.

However, the guy appeared in the music icon's music video for her song Chihiro and defended her when people said she doesn’t write her own songs.

The rumoured couple were also seen together at the Lucille Lortel Theatre earlier this year.

Someone close to them said that they aren’t dating at all.

The insider described their relationship as more like brother and sister, adding that Billie is focusing more on women these days and there’s nothing romantic going on between them.