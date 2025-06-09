George Clooney, Amal Clooney turn up heat on 2025 Tony Awards red carpet

George and Amal Clooney pack PDA at 2025 Tony Awards red carpet

George and Amal Clooney turned heads at the 2025 Tony Awards as they made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 8. While fans expected them to arrive in style, it was their affectionate moments that truly stole the spotlight.

The couple, often referred to as Hollywood’s “It” duo, didn’t shy away from sharing a few sweet exchanges in front of the cameras.

In one particularly heartwarming moment, Amal was seen giving George a gentle kiss as he held her around the waist.

She also tenderly cradled his face during the embrace, and in other photos, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand and leaning in close to each other throughout the evening.

George, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor for his role in Good Night, and Good Luck, kept it classic in a tuxedo.

Amal made a striking statement in a pearl-adorned white gown with a corset-inspired bodice and a mermaid-style silhouette. Her strapless dress featured elegant strings of pearls draped across her arms, and she completed the look with a matching clutch and white heels.

Though Amal dazzled on Broadway’s biggest night, she missed the opening of George’s play earlier this year.

At the time, George shared that she was “with the kids.” Since then, the couple and their family have relocated to New York while George performs on stage.

“How do you not like the city? They love being here [and] we’re having a really fun time,” George said in February during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Actually, a play is kind of a good schedule because you’re working at night and you get to see the kids during the day, so it’s OK.”